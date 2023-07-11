Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa football win in 2023?

The warming optimism of spring and summer doesn’t compare to the cold, biting reality of fall. Looking at the Hawkeyes’ 2023 regular schedule, they will improve, but only by one lone victory.

Week one, at home against Utah State, will prove to be a surefire win, even if Iowa’s offensive debut features some hiccups. The Aggies finished 6-7 last season, and while they are an FBS squad, lost by multiple touchdowns to non-major foe Weber State and let up nearly 400 yards per game on defense.

The Hawkeyes will keep flying high with a win against Western Michigan, who will be without its 2022 1000-yard rusher Sean Tyler.

On Sept. 23, away at Happy Valley in a prime-time matchup against Penn State, will be when the trouble starts. The Nittany Lions went 7-2 last season against their far superior Big Ten East foes, not to mention scoring 35.8 points per game, which ranked 20th in the FBS.

Iowa will bounce back against a mediocre Michigan State squad, whose points scored, and points allowed per game each rank outside the top-75 in the FBS.

At home against Purdue may prove an even easier contest, as the Boilermakers lost both starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones to the NFL. After these two consecutive wins, Iowa will suffer back-to-back defeats at the hands of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes’ next two matchups against Big Ten bottom-feeders Northwestern and Rutgers will put Iowa at 7-3 heading into their final two regular-season battles.

When Illinois comes to town on Nov. 18, the Hawkeyes will meet their match. Then, the season finale against Nebraska in Lincoln won’t be another letdown like last season.

Hawkeye fans shouldn’t be surprised when 8-4 Iowa finds itself in yet another midday New Year’s bowl game.