Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa football win in 2023?

8-4
By: Matt McGowan
The warming optimism of spring and summer doesn’t compare to the cold, biting reality of fall. Looking at the Hawkeyes’ 2023 regular schedule, they will improve, but only by one lone victory.
Week one, at home against Utah State, will prove to be a surefire win, even if Iowa’s offensive debut features some hiccups. The Aggies finished 6-7 last season, and while they are an FBS squad, lost by multiple touchdowns to non-major foe Weber State and let up nearly 400 yards per game on defense.
The Hawkeyes will keep flying high with a win against Western Michigan, who will be without its 2022 1000-yard rusher Sean Tyler.
On Sept. 23, away at Happy Valley in a prime-time matchup against Penn State, will be when the trouble starts. The Nittany Lions went 7-2 last season against their far superior Big Ten East foes, not to mention scoring 35.8 points per game, which ranked 20th in the FBS.
Iowa will bounce back against a mediocre Michigan State squad, whose points scored, and points allowed per game each rank outside the top-75 in the FBS.
At home against Purdue may prove an even easier contest, as the Boilermakers lost both starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones to the NFL. After these two consecutive wins, Iowa will suffer back-to-back defeats at the hands of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Hawkeyes’ next two matchups against Big Ten bottom-feeders Northwestern and Rutgers will put Iowa at 7-3 heading into their final two regular-season battles.
When Illinois comes to town on Nov. 18, the Hawkeyes will meet their match. Then, the season finale against Nebraska in Lincoln won’t be another letdown like last season.
Hawkeye fans shouldn’t be surprised when 8-4 Iowa finds itself in yet another midday New Year’s bowl game.
9-3
By: Kenna Roering
The Iowa football team has a legitimate chance for a Big Ten West division title in 2023 with transfer additions like quarterback Cade McNamara, tight-end Erick All, offensive tackle Daijon Parker, and wide receiver Kaleb Brown.
But these additions don’t guarantee more wins. The most important fix, in my eyes, is the offensive line.
Four offensive linemen made their first career starts in 2022 — Logan Jones, Beau Stephens, Gennings Dunker, and Tyler Elsbury — and their lack of experience cost the Hawkeyes.
Iowa ranked 128th out of 131 FBS teams in line yards per carry last year, ahead of only Arkansas State, Temple, and Boston College.
Because of the heightened experience on the offensive line and leadership from McNamara, I think Iowa will start the season 4-0 and redeem its heartbreaking loss against Iowa State on the Cyclones’ home turf.
The next week, though, is a recipe for disaster. The Hawkeyes will travel to State College for a primetime matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State dismantled Iowa, 41-14, the last time the Hawkeyes went into Happy Valley during a whiteout in 2017.
Iowa will bounce back and beat Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium, and Phil Parker’s high-octane defense will come in clutch to win both trophy games against Minnesota and Nebraska.
But I don’t see the Hawkeyes walking out of Madison with the Heartland Trophy.
The Badgers return eight starters on defense and will implement a version of the Air Raid attack with offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina.
And we can’t forget about Wisconsin’s powerful rushing attack year in and year out, this time led by sophomore Braelon Allen, who rushed for 104 yards against the Hawkeyes last season.
While I could argue a 10-2 finish, Iowa tends to have a slip-up game against squads like Purdue and Illinois.
So, I will give the Hawkeyes room for a hiccup against an inferior Big Ten West opponent and land them at 9-3.