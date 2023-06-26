The US states that are a crypto investor’s paradise

Iowa

Starting from the latter half of the 20th century, Iowa has transitioned from a largely agriculture-based economy to one that prioritizes financial services, information technology and sustainable energy. Only wind turbines produce nearly 60% of the power the state requires, while solar power has steadily gained momentum over the past few years. This is important in the case of crypto mining farms, which will soon have to make a complete switch to green energy. Mining is notorious for the large amount of energy it consumes to create new coins, and many climate activists have expressed their concern that the process is bad for the environment by default.

In March 2021, state lawmakers passed legislation permitting the use of blockchain in providing transaction records. The laws are meant to recognize electronic records and signatures used within distributed ledgers officially. The definition of the term “contract” was expanded to include digital ones so that crypto protocols cannot be denied simply because they are fully digital.

California

It should come as no surprise that California is part of the list. As the home of Silicon Valley, one of the most widely recognized centers for innovation and high technology, California will naturally be at the forefront of adopting technological innovations. However, according to a 2022 study conducted by a financial technology company, The Golden State doesn’t rank first among crypto enthusiasts.

Yet, it is among the top seven.

California has been at the center of an executive order back in May 2022 which aimed to create more transparent regulations for the crypto ecosystem and help it remain compliant with the policies and regulations the federal government was set to launch in 2023. In the context of the changes, crypto users can expect that the digital asset environment will prioritize consumer safety and ensure the technology is used to benefit the general public.

In this sense, California is officially the first American state that took measures to support sustainable development for the crypto environment.

Nevada

According to several polls, Nevada is consistently ranked as the most crypto-friendly US state. Blockchain and smart contracts were originally recognized in the Silver State as early as 2017, with the state being one of the earliest adopters in the USA. There are several Bitcoin ATMs in Las Vegas, as well as a few businesses that accept crypto payments. Some hotel casinos also accept crypto payments, having adopted digital assets after noticing the general public continues to become interested in them.

In 2021, Resorts Wall Las Vegas, the well-known mall, resort and casino located on the Strip, joined forces with a crypto custodian business, making digital assets a part of the integrated resort experience.

Wyoming

When it comes to legislation, Wyoming is one of the best spots in the United States. It is the first to allow banks to house digital assets in the same manner as they do fiat currencies. There are over twenty state laws pertaining strictly to cryptocurrencies, which make it easier for crypto businesses and startups to operate in Wyoming. As of 2023, the state is still looking to attract new crypto companies, convinced that it is the best method to stave off the effects of the current financial crisis.