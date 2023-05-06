Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Ohio State game two

Iowa baseball defeated Ohio State, 15-3, in the second game of the series at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday.

The Buckeyes scored the first run in the top of the third inning, but the Hawkeyes took and held a significant lead for the rest of the game, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Iowa outfielder Kyle Huckstorf lead the Hawkeyes in scoring with three runs while infielders Ben Wilmes, Sam Hojnar, and utility players Sam Petersen, and Brennen Dorighi had two scores each.

The Hawkeyes will play against the buckeyes again on Sunday at 1:05 PM at Duane Banks Field. They will be celebrating Sunday Run Day.