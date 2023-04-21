Photos: Caitlin Clark’s donation event at the Coralville Food Pantry

Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark held a Donation Event at the Coralville Community Food Pantry in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday. The event was part of Clark’s Team Up Against Hunger Campaign.

Community members and Hawkeye fans came to the food pantry to donate food and other goods, along with a $22 donation, and take photos with Caitlin Clark and Iowa men’s basketball player Connor McCaffrey.

“We have not been to the community food pantry before, nor have we had a chance to meet Caitlin Clark.” Said Coralville resident Maggie Willems, who attended the event with her 10-year-old daughter, Maggie. “So it seemed like a great combination to donate and meet someone that we’re both excited to meet.”