UI to request to terminate two degrees

The university is seeking permission to terminate a bachelor of science in criminology, law, and justice as well as a bachelor of science in sociology.

Board of Regents president Michael Richard and president pro tem Sherry Bates listen at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

The University of Iowa is requesting to terminate two bachelors of science degrees, citing less demand for the programs.

The two programs being considered for termination are the bachelor of science in criminology, law, and justice and the bachelor of science in sociology.

According to the university’s bachelor of science in criminology, law, and justice termination request to the state Board of Regents, the degree is also offered as a bachelor of arts degree.

“The criminology, law and justice coursework required for the major is the same for BS and BA students, but the major for the BS includes additional semester hours in theory, statistics and methods courses,” the request states.

Currently, demand for the bachelor of science degree in the major is low, it states. 5.8 percent of students enrolled in the criminology, law, and justice major are on the bachelor of science track, with 20 out of 347 students enrolled.

“In addition, the department has had difficulty screening students to ensure that they are fully prepared for the rigorous math requirements of the upper-level courses. This is creating additional hurdles for some of the students who opt for the BS,” it states.

If the degree is terminated, students currently on the bachelor of science track will be able to complete the degree. The request states that additional quantitative training will be available for students who want to pursue it in the future.

“The department will ensure that students will have access to needed courses through the certificate program in Social Science Analytics, which is currently offered to both BA and BS students,” it adds.

Termination of the bachelor of science in sociology degree

Low demand is also impacting the bachelor of science in sociology, which is why the UI is requesting its termination.

According to the request, five students out of 96 sociology majors are enrolled on the bachelor of science track, making up 5.3 percent of those enrolled.

“In addition, the department has had difficulty screening students to ensure that they are fully prepared for the rigorous math requirements of the upper-level courses. This is creating additional hurdles for some of the students who opt for the BS,” the request states.

Like the other degree, current students in the bachelor of science track will be able to finish their degree.

“Of the five students in the BS, four are third-year students, and the fifth is a first-year student. The undergraduate courses necessary for degree completion will still be offered, and the department will arrange for these students to be allowed to enroll in the required graduate statistics courses,” it states.

The request states university will also aid future students who want additional quantitative training.

“The department will ensure that students have access to needed courses through the certificate program in Social Science Analytics (which is currently offered to both BA and BS students),” it states.

The regents will hear the request on April 19.