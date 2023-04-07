Iowa City Community School District receives third threatening message

After an investigation from the Iowa City Police Department, the message was not targeted at City High School.

The Iowa City Community School District faced yet another threat to its safety, as the school was made aware of a potentially threatening message circulating on social media aimed at Iowa City City High School Thursday afternoon.

The Iowa City Police Department immediately launched an investigation in conjunction with the school district and the high school.

It was later determined the viral threat was not targeted at City High School.

City High School Principal John Bacon sent an email to the City High School’s community Thursday evening addressing and assuring the community.

“We take all potential threats, regardless of the intent, very seriously,” Bacon wrote in the email.

According to the email, the post originated in New Mexico and has been circulating around the U.S. for several years. The post references “CHS,” but not specifically City High School.

This post had already been brought to the school’s attention back in 2018 when the Iowa City Police Department was investigating a similar threat. This was also determined not to be credible.

The Iowa City Community School District has been seeing an influx of threats to the safety of the schools. including a state-wide fake active shooter call on March 21 and a bomb threat later that week on March 23.

After it was determined safe for students, City High School resumed operations this morning as normal. There was an on-site officer placed at the school as a precaution.