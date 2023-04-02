Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game watch parties in Iowa City

Thousands of Iowa fans gathered in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, to watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship Game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU. Fans also gathered in bars around Iowa City on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.

Big Grove Brewery & Taproom had a big turnout as fans gathered to watch the Hawkeyes. “It’s their strategy at this point,” Iowa fan Rebekah Brown commented when Caitlin Clark received her fourth foul. “If she’s out, that’s game,” Brown continued.

Despite Iowa’s loss, fans remained hopeful until the final buzzer: “They can come back. They will come back,” said a parent of an Iowa student when asked to comment during the last five minutes of the fourth quarter.

At Brothers Bar and Grill, students reflect on the Hawkeye loss: “I think we could’ve really won it, but I hope that next year we’ll come out on top. We’ve got Caitlin Clark another year,” Madelynn Fontana remarked.