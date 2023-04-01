Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 Iowa counties after Friday tornadoes

The disaster proclamation will direct financial resources to residents in the 12 counties affected by the Friday storms.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Nov. 8, 2022.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 12 eastern Iowa counties following a deadly line of storms Friday that led to several tornado touchdowns, widespread power outages, and severe weather throughout the affected area.

The National Weather Service designated the severe storms that hit eastern Iowa Friday night, a “Tornado Outbreak that this area has not seen in quite some time.”

Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for several southeast Iowa counties: Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington.

The disaster proclamation will direct state resources to the affected counties including grants aimed at helping families affected by the storms. Households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible to receive up to $5,000 for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program.

The grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses for those affected by the storm and that qualify under state guidelines. Those needing assistance should contact the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.