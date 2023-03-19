Photos: Session six of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Ayrton Breckenridge, Films editor
March 19, 2023

Iowa’s 141-pound Real Woods fell short of winning his first NCAA championship after session six of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday.

Penn State advanced their lead to 137.5 points following wins from two of their five finalists: Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks. The Hawkeyes finished second with 82.5.

Cornell’s 149-pound Yianni Diakomihalis became the fifth four-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion after defeating Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso.

Gallery|42 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Former President Donald J. Trump waves to the crowd before session six of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Trump announced early Saturday morning that he would be arrested on Tuesday pending a Manhattan grand jury indictment. On his social media platform Truth Social he called for supporters to protest.
