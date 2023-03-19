Photos: Session six of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa’s 141-pound Real Woods fell short of winning his first NCAA championship after session six of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday.

Penn State advanced their lead to 137.5 points following wins from two of their five finalists: Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks. The Hawkeyes finished second with 82.5.

Cornell’s 149-pound Yianni Diakomihalis became the fifth four-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion after defeating Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso.