Tips for Finding a Job as a College Grad

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for. You’ve graduated from college and are ready to find a job. While you may be excited to start this new chapter, you may also worry about making ends meet until you land your dream job. That’s why it’s important to find the right job prospects from the get-go. Here’s how to do it.

Entry-Level Positions

Being right out of college, you might want to pursue entry-level positions. Because you’re just getting your feet wet, it’s important to go after positions that you’re more likely to get. While it might seem unfair to work for a lower wage, the experience you gain might make up for it. What’s more is that if you start out in a company that you really want to work for, you can work hard and eventually land a better role within that organization.

Attend Job Fairs

In addition to applying for entry-level positions, you should also attend job fairs. Usually, you can start attending these while you’re still in college. However, there are plenty of options even after you graduate. If you have a LinkedIn, you can reach out to recruiters from companies you’d like to work for. They can direct you where to sign up for upcoming events.

Perform Market Research

Similar to when you performed research for term papers at college, you also need to perform market research for the niches you’d like work in. Some of the most important things to look for include the annual salary, growth outlook and the different roles available in that niche. Often, you’ll find that there is more than one position available in a specific sector. There are social media managers, community managers, and even customer engagement managers positions under the social media management umbrella. In addition, you should also research how much competition there is as well.

Upgrade Your Resume

If you haven’t changed your resume since you started school, now’s the time to do so. Make sure you list all your scholastic accomplishments and any volunteer work you did while in school. You also include a personal statement about your career goals, so potential employers can get to know you better. If you haven’t worked since graduation, don’t worry. Most employers understand that recent grads might not have an extensive work history.

Get a Part-Time Job

While looking for a full-time position, you could also work a part-time job in your desired field. Working part-time can help you build connections, continue building your skills and earn money while interviewing. If you happen to get hired at a company you’ve had your eye on, you might even land a full-time position down the road.

Rewrite Your LinkedIn

Did you know that many recruiters use LinkedIn to find candidates for open positions? Upgrading your LinkedIn profile can help show more often in searches when companies are looking to fill positions.

Work with a Mentor

If you’re struggling to find a job, you can also reach out to a mentor. Mentors are those who either work in your chosen field, or in-depth knowledge of ways to expedite the interview and hiring process. They can also help you improve any weak skills you have, such as public speaking or using Excel, while simultaneously helping you learn new skills that employers want to see.

Be Your Own Advocate

Finding a new job is never easy, so that’s why you need to advocate for yourself. Reach out to hiring managers with a professional yet engaging introduction email. Let them know that you’re looking to join their team and think you would have a positive contribution to their organization. Just make sure you personalize the emails to every company you plan on contacting. Generic emails that don’t highlight the company’s strengths will fall short.

Keep an Open Mind

You earned a degree in a field that you want to work in but still haven’t been offered a position. If the interviews or offers aren’t coming in, you need to keep an open mind. It’s not uncommon for people to eventually find jobs in fields they never expected to work in. Marketers by trade may find work as a personal trainer whereas someone who wanted to work in sales might end up working for a non-profit.