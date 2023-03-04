Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

The Hawkeyes and Terrapins will tip off at approximately 4 p.m. in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The game will air on BTN.

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall embraces Iowa guard Kate Martin after a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and Purdue at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 69-58.

MINNEAPOLIS — The second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball team will take on third-seeded Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes and Terrapins have met two times so far this season. In their first meeting at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2, Iowa took down Maryland, 96-82. The Terrapins clobbered the Hawkeyes, however, at the Xfinity Center in Maryland, 96-68.

“It’s going to be a heck of a battle,” Maryland head coach Brenda Freese said. “For us, it’s going to feel like a road game when I saw all — and we know how close it is for their fans and they travel extremely well. Obviously with Caitlin Clark, why wouldn’t you come out and see her play? But two great teams obviously split on each — everyone took their home court. Again, I know the last time we played, they’re going to have great pride to come into this game, and both teams will be ready to play from the tip.”

Iowa advanced to the semifinals by taking down No. 7 Purdue, 69-58. It was the Hawkeyes’ second-lowest scoring game of the season, and their lowest-scoring victory.

Maryland coasted to victory over No. 6 Illinois in the quarterfinals nightcap, 73-58.

Other than a berth to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, NCAA Tournament seeding is on the line. Maryland is currently projected as a No.1 seed, while Iowa is No. 2. Those seeds could flip if Iowa comes out with a victory on Saturday.

Matchup: Iowa (24-6, 15-3) vs. Maryland (25-5, 15-3)

Scheduled game time: Approximately 4 p.m.

Location: Target Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Sloan Martin, Christy Winters Scott, and Meghan McKeown

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Varsity Network App, Sirius XM

