Caitlin Clark brings fire to Iowa women’s basketball’s Big Ten Tournament victory over Purdue

The junior guard picked out her bright green Kobe Grinches for some extra fire in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on Friday.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark runs with the ball during a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and Purdue at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 69-58. Clark scored 22 points and had 8 rebounds.

MINNEAPOLIS — When Caitlin Clark wants to bring fire to the court, she has a specific shoe ready for action: the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinches.

Clark’s coveted bright green shoes make their second appearance this season — she debuted the Grinches in Iowa’s 80-76 win over Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 28.

And the Grinches were just one of a Nike collection for Clark, who has a name, image, and likeness deal with the shoe brand.

“I was kind of torn on what shoes to bring, because I have so many,” Clark said. “But I don’t know, I went with those … I like the Grinches, they bring a little fire.”

Her fire was on full display on Friday night as she scored 12 points in the fourth quarter — half of the Hawkeyes’ 24 total — in Iowa’s 69-58 victory over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The seventh-seeded Boilermakers tested the second-seeded Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals, staying within 10 points for almost the entire game and briefly taking the lead in the third quarter.

But in the final 10 minutes, Clark knocked down two 3-pointers, two layups, and two free throws for 12 points.

“I knew my team needed me, and we needed to create some separation,” Clark said. “So, it was nice to see those two threes go down, for sure. But I think the biggest thing was we got these stops on the defensive end. I got the rebound, and we pushed, and that’s how I scored the ball.”

Clark’s heroic efforts came after some struggle, however, as the two-time Big Ten Player of the Year was held to 10 points through three quarters — including a scoreless second quarter.

Clark said Purdue switched to a box and one defense in the second quarter, which effectively limited her shots throughout the 10 minutes.

“Obviously, one of our main focuses is Caitlin Clark, trying to disrupt her and flying around and just trying to get the ball out of her hands,” Purdue guard Cassidy Hardin said. “Obviously, she finds the open player sometimes, but I think we rotated super well.”

Clark’s frustrations bubbled over when she was called for a shooting foul with about two minutes left in the second quarter. After arguing with the referee on the call, she was promptly called for a technical foul, and Purdue shot four consecutive free throws.

“I was just kind of frustrated, and sometimes your emotions get you, and that’s what happens,” Clark said. “But I think I responded pretty well. It is what it is. That’s just how things go sometimes.”

On the Hawkeye Radio Network postgame show, however, associate head coach Jan Jensen mentioned Clark apologized to the officials for her actions after she was called for the tech.

“Today, she got a little too keyed up, obviously,” Jensen said. “We’ll watch that film. And I was really happy that the ref came over, and Caitlin went … over and said ‘Sorry, I got too intense,’ so there’s a lot of growth there.”

Through it all, Clark’s 22-point and eight-rebound total pushed the Hawkeyes to the semifinals, where they will meet No. 3 Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

And she’s already thinking about her shoe selection for the semifinals.

“I also brought my Bruce Lee Kobes, which have been a good vibe,” Clark said. “Hopefully, I’ll break those out tomorrow.”