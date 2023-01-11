Family Court Lawyers and What They Can Help With

The term “family court” typically conjures up images of mothers and fathers storming the courthouse doors after a long battle over child custody. But the family court is more than just child custody. It also handles divorce cases, guardianship proceedings, enforcement of visitation rights and much more. In addition, it provides a forum for disputes involving prenuptial agreements, paternity settlements and disputes between grandparents seeking visitation rights with grandchildren after one or both parents have died.

Attorneys who work in family court handle a variety of family law matters. A family court attorney represents parties to divorce, child custody and visitation matters. In addition, attorneys handle whistleblower lawsuits and other disputes that involve government agencies, city and county departments and other public entities. Family court lawyers also maintain a body of knowledge that is specific to the laws governing divorce, child custody and visitation, as well as other aspects of family law.

What Types of Claims are Heard in Family Court?

Among the most common kinds of cases handled by family court attorneys are divorce and separation matters. The proceedings focus on issues involving marital estates that must be divided, such as property, debts, retirement accounts and businesses. Many states require courts to approve the division of estates in divorce cases. However, a divorce lawyer is not required to represent one party in those proceedings. Child custody and visitation disputes also arise in the context of divorce and separation. In those cases, a court must determine who will have primary physical custody of a child, who will make health and education decisions for the child and who will have visitation rights with the child.

One of the most common types of cases lawyers handle in family court is in the area of child custody. The vast majority of states require that parents share joint custody or sole custody. Further, many states impose limits on the number of overnight visits a parent can have with a child and forbid any overnight visits that are not supervised.

Can a Family Law Claim Involve Other Areas of Law?

Family court cases are not limited to issues related to property divisions, child custody and visitation and other matters addressed in family law. A family court attorney can handle a wide array of issues regarding wills, trusts, prenuptial agreements, real property issues and other areas of law. A lawyer with an excellent knowledge of the laws that govern divorces and separation, as well as cases involving other areas of law, can achieve desired results.