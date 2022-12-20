Five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor flips commitment from Iowa football to Alabama

Proctor, the highest-ever ranked recruit from the state of Iowa, will no longer play for the Hawkeyes in 2023.

Southeast Polk lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) takes in the final seconds of the Class 5A playoff championships on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Rams defeated the Tigers, 49-14.

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is no longer committed to Iowa football, he announced Tuesday.

Proctor, a five-star recruit from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama football. His announcement comes one day before National Signing Day.

Home away from home. Roll Tide 🙏🏾💕🐘 pic.twitter.com/hE9I9dnFxo — Kadyn Proctor (@KadynProctor1) December 20, 2022

Proctor originally committed the Hawkeyes in June — Iowa beat out Alabama, USC, Penn State, and Oregon. But the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class still went on official visits to Oregon in November and Alabama in December after his verbal commitment.

In an interview with On3, Proctor, who lives just two hours away from Iowa City, said he felt like he was settling for Iowa because of his familiarity with the program. The Alabama football program’s prestige, however, was something he couldn’t pass up.

Alabama football has made seven appearances in the College Football Playoff since the playoff was founded in 2014. The Crimson Tide have only missed the playoff in 2019 and 2022. Iowa football has not yet appeared in the four-team playoff.

“The opportunity to come in and start for a national championship contender definitely raises some attention to me,” Proctor told On3. “I have always had a great time down there, and always kept Alabama in my back pocket. And then I went down there and I felt like it was the place for me to go truly in my heart. There was nothing wrong with Iowa. I just felt like I was settling for the comfortability and I was settling for knowing a lot of people there. But this isn’t about the people that I know, it’s about the people that I meet, and the opportunity that I take to go down there and be the best version of myself. I have great relationships with the players and staff and I want to work hard to earn what I get.”

Proctor is the highest-ever ranked recruit in state history, and his decommitment comes as a blow to Iowa’s struggling offensive line. The Hawkeyes’ O-line allowed 37 sacks in 12 games in 2022 — third-most in the conference. Proctor was slated to enroll at Iowa in January and compete for a starting role on the offensive line.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder will join the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation at Alabama and three other five-stars: safety Caleb Downs, edge Keon Keeley, and running back Justice Haynes.

“I expect all of us to grow and to learn,” Proctor told On3. “Hopefully a lot of us get to play and get a feel for the fast-paced games we will be playing in. But as far as the loaded class, we have some crazy good athletes and adding that superpower to the greatest coach of all time is dangerous. And I’m ready for it all. Not just ready for it all, we strive to come for it all.”

Proctor will play under legendary head coach Nick Saban, who has been at Alabama since 2007. Saban has won three national championships in the CFP era in 2015, 2017, and 2020. He also won the BCS and AP national championship with the Crimson Tide in 2009, 2011, 2012.

Iowa football’s 2023 recruiting class now ranks 32nd in the nation with no five-stars, two four-stars, and 21 three-stars, according to 24/7 Sports.