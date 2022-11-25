Live updates | Iowa football faces Nebraska on senior day

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers will hit Duke Slater Field at 3 p.m. Senior day festivities will begin at 2:30.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Petras passed for 221 yards on 15 completions. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.

The Iowa football team will take on Nebraska at 3 p.m. Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will honor 27 seniors on Duke Slater Field at 2:30.

With a win today, Iowa will clinch a Big Ten West Division title and a berth in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes made the 2021 Big Ten title game and lost to Michigan, 42-3.

Wide receiver Keagan Johnson, who has missed 10 of Iowa’s 11 games this year, was warming up pregame. Johnson hasn’t seen game action since Iowa took on Nevada on Sept. 17.

Johnson has reportedly been dealing with a hamstring injury. Rumors pertaining to Johnson’s status began floating around on Twitter Thursday evening.

SOURCE: Iowa WR Keagan Johnson has a real shot to play tomorrow vs. Nebraska. Will see how pregame warm-ups go before any final decisions are made. The second-year wideout has only appeared in one game in 2022 (Sept. 17 vs. Nevada).https://t.co/bh1ga2F0OQ — From the Hawkeye of the Storm (@FromTheHawkeye) November 25, 2022

I'm told to expect to see Keegan Johnson in uniform today. He's 100%. How much he plays and is used is still in question. He hasn't played since the Nevada game. — WHO Radio SoundOff (@WHOSoundOFF) November 25, 2022

Linebacker Jay Higgins did not participate in pregame warmups. The junior mostly played special teams at the beginning of the season, but he stepped into a starting role following Jestin Jacobs’ injury.

Today’s game will air on the Big Ten Network. Brandon Gaudin and Jake Butt will call the game.

COIN TOSS: Nebraska wins the toss and defers to the second half. Iowa will receive in the north end zone.

14:06 1Q: Iowa punts on its first possession of the game. Nebraska takes over at its own 40-yard line.

13:08 1Q: Defensive back Cooper DeJean is down after absorbing a block near the Iowa 45-yard line. Trainers are tending to him now.

10:58 1Q: Nebraska misses a 32-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes regain possession at their own 20-yard line.

8:57 1Q: Iowa punter Tory Taylor boots the ball back to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers take possession at their own 13-yard line.

8:45 1Q: Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson tosses an 87-yard touchdown to wide receiver Trey Palmer. The Hawkeyes now trail, 7-0. Palmer found his way behind true freshman defensive back T.J. Hall, who is in the game in place of the injured Cooper DeJean.

6:11 1Q: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has entered the medical tent. Backup Alex Padilla is warming up. The Hawkeyes’ defense is on the field now. Petras fumbled after taking a hard hit. Nebraska now has the ball at the Iowa 31-yard line.

3:24 1Q: Nebraska converts on 21-yard field goal. The Cornhuskers are up, 10-0.

END 1Q: Iowa trails Nebraska, 10-0.

11:42 2Q: Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla fumbles near the 50-yard line. Nebraska returned the ball to the Iowa 39. Hawkeye quarterbacks have lost two fumbles today.

10:51 2Q: Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson connects with wide receiver Trey Palmer for an 18-yard touchdown. The pair previously hooked up for an 87-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes still trail, 17-0.

8:14 2Q: Iowa punts the ball back to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers take over on their own 15-yard line.

6:00 2Q: Nebraska punts the ball back to Iowa. The Hawkeyes take over at the Husker 49-yard line.

4:17 2Q: The Hawkeyes punt the ball right back to the Cornhuskers. Tory Taylor pins Nebraska at its own 10-yard line.

END 2Q: Nebraska leads Iowa, 17-0. The Cornhuskers will get the ball at the start of the second half.

15:00 3Q: After Iowa kicker Drew Stevens kicks a touchback to start the second half, Nebraska gains possession at its own 25-yard line.

13:28 3Q: Iowa fumbles a punt and Nebraska recovers at the Hawkeye 11-yard line.

12:15 3Q: Nebraska quarterback Casey Armstrong completes a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marcus Washington. The Huskers lead the Hawkeyes, 24-0.

8:32 3Q: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores a 44-yard rushing touchdown. The Hawkeyes still have a long way to go to get back into the game. They trail, 24-7.

8:28 3Q: Nebraska regains possession at its own 5-yard line. An illegal block in the back on the kick return pushed the Huskers up against their own end zone.

5:11 3Q: The Iowa defense comes up big and forces another punt. The Hawkeyes will take over at their own 25-yard line down 17 points.

:50 3Q: Iowa punts from the Nebraska 45-yard line down three scores. The Cornhuskers take over at their own 14-yard line.

END 3Q: Nebraska 24, Iowa 7

12:45 4Q: Iowa was charged 15 yards for leaping over the punt shield. The play results in an automatic first down for Nebraska. The penalty comes on a third-and-16.

6:55 4Q: Nebraska calls its first timeout of the second half. The Hawkeyes have the ball third-and-4 and at the Cornhusker 14-yard line. Iowa still trails, 24-7.

6:49 4Q: Iowa tight end Luke Lachey scores a 14-yard touchdown. Kicker Drew Stevens converts on the PAT. The Hawkeyes now trail, 24-14.

5:45 4Q: Iowa Kicker Drew Stevens converts on a 45-yard field goal. The score was set up by a fumble the Iowa defense recovered at the Nebraska 27-yard line. The Hawkeyes trail, 24-17.

FINAL: Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.