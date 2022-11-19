Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Minnesota

The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10, at Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday. Iowa has won its last eight matchups with Minnesota.

Iowa+quarterback+Spencer+Petras+dives+in+for+a+touchdown+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Huntington+Bank+Stadium+in+Minneapolis+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+19%2C+2022.+%28Jerod+Ringwald%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras dives in for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor
November 19, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football took down Minnesota, 13-10, on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their fourth Big Ten win in a row, moving to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

True freshman kicker Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining in the game to seal a victory for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has held eight of its last 11 opponents  to 10 points or fewer.

Check out reactions to Iowa’s win:

Facebook Comments