Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Minnesota
The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10, at Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday. Iowa has won its last eight matchups with Minnesota.
November 19, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football took down Minnesota, 13-10, on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their fourth Big Ten win in a row, moving to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play.
True freshman kicker Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining in the game to seal a victory for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa has held eight of its last 11 opponents to 10 points or fewer.
Check out reactions to Iowa’s win:
