Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Minnesota

The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10, at Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday. Iowa has won its last eight matchups with Minnesota.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras dives in for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football took down Minnesota, 13-10, on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their fourth Big Ten win in a row, moving to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

True freshman kicker Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining in the game to seal a victory for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has held eight of its last 11 opponents to 10 points or fewer.

Check out reactions to Iowa’s win:

Big Ten West flow chart for the contender's path to the Big Ten Championship. pic.twitter.com/1Rbl4Bs4zQ — Casual Big Ten (@casualbigten) November 18, 2022

The entire college football world to Iowa: pic.twitter.com/QE9w0OOd4E — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 20, 2022