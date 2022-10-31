Iowa+City+man+killed+in+crash+with+a+semi+tractor-trailer

Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in the accident on Highway 1 on Oct. 29.

Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he crashed into the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer with his Ford Taurus.

According to the report, the semi tractor-trailer was blocking the road to complete a U-turn. Reynolds then crashed into the trailer attached to the semi. The Ford then went into a ditch after the collision.

Reynolds died soon after from injuries resulting from the crash. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and is being assisted by Johnson County.