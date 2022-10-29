Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 33-13 Homecoming win over Northwestern

The Hawkeyes scored a season-high 33 points against the Wildcats Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV scores a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.

The Iowa football team downed Northwestern, 33-13, at Kinnick Stadium Saturday. The 33 points the Hawkeyes scored during their annual homecoming game is good for a season-high.

Iowa racked up 393 yards of total offense — 220 passing and 173 rushing. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras — who was benched at halftime in the Hawkeyes’ 54-10 loss to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes last week — went 21-of-30 for 220 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats. Petras also scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter.

Backup Alex Padilla, who relieved Petras last week, did not play against Northwestern on Saturday.

Iowa’s defense sacked Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan seven times. The Hawkeyes held the Wildcats to just 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Before Saturday, Iowa hadn’t defeated Northwestern at Kinnick since 2014. The Hawkeyes’ win over the Wildcats also snapped the three-game losing skid they rode into the matchup. Iowa’s last win came against Rutgers on Sept. 24 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Check out best reactions to the Hawkeyes’ win over the Wildcats:

