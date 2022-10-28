On the Record: Oct. 28, 2022

In this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg took a deep dive into all things elections with four special guests. They caught up with the Daily Iowan Politics Editor Natalie Dunlap. Then they checked in with Aryton Breckenridge, Jerod Ringwald, and Grace Smith, the three photojournalists who took on a longform photo essay on the 2022 Johnson County Board of Supervisors race.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt, edited by Carly Dalberg.