On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games
The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
October 20, 2022
Iowa @ Ohio State
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (14-16): Ohio State — 55-24 in 2017 is a distant memory.
Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (19-11): Ohio State — There’s absolutely no chance. Like, literally zero chance Iowa wins.
Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (18-12): Ohio State — I don’t believe in miracles — at least not this week.
Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (20-10): Ohio State —Over 100,000 people will watch Iowa’s offense in-person.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (20-10): Ohio State — At least one team will be scoring touchdowns this week.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (20-10): Ohio State — Hard for anyone to match the Buckeyes’ offense.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (19-17): Ohio State — OSU goes up 14-0 early in the first quarter to put this game away.
Kansas State @ TCU
Hanson: TCU — Looks like Max Duggan won’t be transferring to Iowa after all.
Peterson: TCU — Horned Frogs can’t eat Wildcats, but TCU will still win.
Werner: TCU — He got that frog in him.
Goffin: TCU — Max Duggan is the new Andy Dalton.
Merrick: TCU — Duggan should be a Hawkeye.
Bohnenkamp: TCU — Who would have thought this was for the Big 12 lead?
Brummond: TCU — TCU QB’s have more TDs in five games than the Hawkeyes score all year, and he’s from Iowa.
Syracuse @ Clemson
Hanson: Clemson — It’s not just a boulder, it’s Howard’s Rock.
Peterson: Clemson – Trevor Lawrence played here, right?
Werner: Syracuse — Alexa, play “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan.
Goffin: Clemson — Going against Heartlanders broadcaster David Fine’s alma mater.
Merrick: Clemson — This isn’t March.
Bohnenkamp: Clemson — Tigers know how to win big games.
Brummond: Clemson — Tigers still have a firm grip on the ACC.
UCLA @ Oregon
Hanson: UCLA — Didn’t Elle Woods go to school here?
Peterson: UCLA — Elle Woods actually went to ULCA, to be exact.
Werner: Oregon — Ducks are fun.
Goffin: UCLA — I’m riding the Chip Kelly train.
Merrick: UCLA — DTR >>>> Bo Nix.
Bohnenkamp: Oregon — A future Big Ten game?
Brummond: UCLA — Steve Alford thinks UCLA is a football school.
Hawaii @ Colorado State
Hanson: Hawaii — Don’t let a match near this game, it might turn into a dumpster fire.
Peterson: Colorado State — Mile high versus faraway islands dumpster fire!
Werner: Hawaii — Ah yes, the weekly dumpster fire contest.
Goffin: Colorado State — The bottom of the barrel bowl.
Merrick: Hawaii — Give me the Rainbow Warriors in a battle of the worst teams in the nation.
Bohnenkamp: Colorado State — Someone has to win.
Brummond: Hawaii — Colorado State’s offense is as bad as Iowa’s.