On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.

Grace Smith

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta walks onto the field before a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

DI Staff
October 20, 2022

Iowa @ Ohio State

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (14-16): Ohio State — 55-24 in 2017 is a distant memory.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (19-11): Ohio State — There’s absolutely no chance. Like, literally zero chance Iowa wins.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (18-12): Ohio State — I don’t believe in miracles — at least not this week.

Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (20-10): Ohio State —Over 100,000 people will watch Iowa’s offense in-person.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (20-10): Ohio State — At least one team will be scoring touchdowns this week.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (20-10): Ohio State — Hard for anyone to match the Buckeyes’ offense.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (19-17): Ohio State — OSU goes up 14-0 early in the first quarter to put this game away.

Kansas State @ TCU

Hanson: TCU — Looks like Max Duggan won’t be transferring to Iowa after all.

Peterson: TCU — Horned Frogs can’t eat Wildcats, but TCU will still win.

Werner: TCU — He got that frog in him.

Goffin: TCU — Max Duggan is the new Andy Dalton.

Merrick: TCU — Duggan should be a Hawkeye.

Bohnenkamp: TCU — Who would have thought this was for the Big 12 lead?

Brummond: TCU — TCU QB’s have more TDs in five games than the Hawkeyes score all year, and he’s from Iowa.

Syracuse @ Clemson

Hanson: Clemson — It’s not just a boulder, it’s Howard’s Rock.

Peterson: Clemson – Trevor Lawrence played here, right?

Werner: Syracuse — Alexa, play “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan.

Goffin: Clemson — Going against Heartlanders broadcaster David Fine’s alma mater.

Merrick: Clemson — This isn’t March.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson — Tigers know how to win big games.

Brummond: Clemson — Tigers still have a firm grip on the ACC.

UCLA @ Oregon

Hanson: UCLA — Didn’t Elle Woods go to school here?

Peterson: UCLA — Elle Woods actually went to ULCA, to be exact.

Werner: Oregon — Ducks are fun.

Goffin: UCLA — I’m riding the Chip Kelly train.

Merrick: UCLA — DTR >>>> Bo Nix.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon — A future Big Ten game?

Brummond: UCLA — Steve Alford thinks UCLA is a football school.

Hawaii @ Colorado State

Hanson: Hawaii — Don’t let a match near this game, it might turn into a dumpster fire.

Peterson: Colorado State — Mile high versus faraway islands dumpster fire!

Werner: Hawaii — Ah yes, the weekly dumpster fire contest.

Goffin: Colorado State — The bottom of the barrel bowl.

Merrick: Hawaii — Give me the Rainbow Warriors in a battle of the worst teams in the nation.

Bohnenkamp: Colorado State — Someone has to win.

Brummond: Hawaii — Colorado State’s offense is as bad as Iowa’s.

