The Iowa hockey team hosted a scrimmage at Xtream Arena.

The team split up by white and black jerseys. The black team was known as Team Dash and the white team as Team Rose.

Both teams were neck and neck during the scrimmage but Team Rose ended out defeating Team Dash by one point. The ending score was 4-3.

The Heartlanders will play their first game at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 21, at 7pm.