The fear of missing out, commonly known as FOMO, is a point of distress for college students.

Because of this, you may feel obligated to buy season tickets for Hawkeye football and attend each game. But experiencing the thrill of Hawkeye football is not exclusive to Kinnick Stadium.

Last year, I bought season tickets and went to a whopping one game. After standing for hours in a packed, loud, and sweaty student section, I decided I had enough of Hawkeye football at Kinnick Stadium. I sold the rest of my tickets and called it quits for the year.

Although I’m happy to say I’ve been to at least one Hawkeye football game, I stand my ground that season tickets are not worth the cost. There are better ways to watch the Hawkeyes during game day.

Sports bars in Iowa City, like Sports Column, Mickey’s, DC’s Sports Bar and Pints Iowa City, are the place to be during gameday. Instead of standing for hours in the student section, you can watch the game while dining on greasy food and adult beverages.

The most popular way to spend gameday is tailgating in the parking lot of Kinnick Stadium. Fortunately, you don’t need season tickets to tailgate, which is what everyone enjoys the most anyway. With cornhole, grilling, and loud music, you’re not missing out on anything.

Personally, I will be watching the Hawkeye home game from the comfort of my home. No matter where you go, there is no wrong to place to cheer on the Hawkeyes on game-day.