The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 3-2, during a volleyball match at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The Hoosiers won the first set, while the Hawkeyes won the second. Then moving on to the third set, the Hoosiers won again by just a few points, heating up the game.

While the last set was close, the Hawkeyes won the match with 62 kills overall.

Iowa goes on to play the Wisconsin Badgers at Xtream Arena on Friday, Oct. 14.