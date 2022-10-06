Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones unlikely to play again after serious leg injuries

Head coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics Thursday that Jones tore all four major ligaments in both of her knees.

Nickerson’s Ava Jones (35) looks to shoot pass the ball past Garden Plain’s Celia Puetz (10) and Molly Zoglman (35) during the third place game of the Wildcat Classic basketball tournament Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Haven. Nickerson defeated Garden Plain 58-47.

Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones is unlikely to play basketball again after sustaining serious leg injuries when she and her family were hit by a car in July. The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported the news.

Jones and her family were walking on a sidewalk in Louisville on July 5 when they were hit by a car.

The man driving, Michael Hurley, admitted to taking hyrocodone behind the wheel, according to police reports. Hurley pleaded not guilty on Sept. 6 to one count of murder, three counts of assault, and one count of driving under the influence.

Trey Jones, Ava’s father, died because of his injuries after a couple of days in the hospital. Ava and her mother, Amy, sustained critical brain, neck, and leg injuries. Creek, Ava’s little brother, had minor injuries.

According to The Gazette, Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about Ava’s condition.

New MRI scans showed that Ava had torn all four major ligaments in both of her knees — ACL, MCL, PCL, and LCL. Bluder added the injuries will likely prevent her from playing basketball ever again.

Following the crash in July, the Iowa women’s basketball program said it would honor Ava’s scholarship, even if she never played again. Bluder reiterated that sentiment on Thursday.

“She committed to us, and just because she had something bad happen to her doesn’t mean that we turn our back on her,” Bluder said, according to The Gazette. “We’ll be there for her and her family as much as we can.”