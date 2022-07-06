Iowa women’s basketball commit injured in Louisville car crash

Ava Jones, who committed to Iowa on July 3, was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk.

Fans stand during the National Anthem at a women’s basketball game between No. 21 Iowa and No. 23 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. 6,185 people attended. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 92-88.

Per multiple reports, Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her parents were among those injured in a Louisville car crash Tuesday night.

An unidentified child was also hit.

As of Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police, Ava’s parents were both in critical condition and Ava was in “serious but stable condition.”

The child was treated for minor injuries.

In an email to The Hutchinson News on Wednesday, Ava’s grandmother Mary wrote “they tell us Ava will recover fully.”

Jones, the 83rd-ranked recruit in the class of 2023 by ESPNW, was in Louisville for the Run 4 Roses Classic, an AAU tournament.

Per reports, police arrested Michael Hurley, 33, after the incident and he was charged with four counts of first-degree assault along with driving under the influence and a license possession violation.

On Wednesday, Hurley pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment hearing.

Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward who announced her commitment to Iowa after initially going with Arizona State, averaged 20.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game last season as a junior at Nickerson High School in Kansas.