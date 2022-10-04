Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure

Officers were dispatched at 11:56 p.m. on Oct. 1 to downtown Iowa City.

Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure.

The cause and manner of death have not been reported but will become a matter of public knowledge when the identity of the decedent is confirmed, according to the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the medical examiner’s website, the office “determines a scientifically based cause and manner of death for every death that falls within its jurisdiction.”

Iowa City police said CPR was initiated and the individual was experiencing agonal breathing, according to the report for call for service obtained by The Daily Iowan.

The report also cited that 24 law enforcement officers responded to the scene, with some officers calling for additional “crowd control”.

Lee Hermiston, Iowa City public information officer, said Iowa City Police Department is only releasing limited information at this time.

The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or seeking help for someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 988.