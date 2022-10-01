No. 4 Michigan thumps Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

The Hawkeyes fell to the Wolverines, 27-14, Saturday afternoon. Iowa’s overall win-loss record is now 3-2.

Michigan celebrates a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Iowa football ran out of magic at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, falling to No. 4 Michigan in blowout fashion. Before their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines, the Hawkeyes were 5-1 in their last six matchups against top five teams at home.

Michigan took the wind out of Iowa’s sails on its first drive of the day. After the Hawkeyes won the contest’s coin toss and deferred its choice to the second half, the Wolverines elected to receive.

Once Michigan got the ball, it put together an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ate nearly seven minutes of game clock. The Wolverines ran the ball seven times on the drive, amassing 51 rushing yards.

Two first-half field goals from senior Jake Moody put the Wolverines up, 13-0, at halftime. Michigan gained 236 yards in the first half.

Iowa’s defense, which was ranked sixth in the country before Saturday’s contest, was allowing just over 236 yards per game in its first four matchups.

The Hawkeyes’ run defense was rated sixth in the nation prior to its matchup with the Wolverines, relinquishing 73 yards on the ground per contest. Michigan gained 131 rush yards in the first half.

Iowa started the third quarter with the ball but went three-and-out, quickly giving Michigan possession. The Wolverines made the Hawkeyes pay for their mistake, manufacturing a 10-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that shaved nearly six minutes off the clock.

The Hawkeyes briefly threatened the Wolverines in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown on a seven-play, 44-yard drive.

On their ensuing drive, the Wolverines went three-and-out, giving the Hawkeyes the ball back at the Iowa 17-yard line.

From there, the Hawkeyes drove the ball to the Michigan 28-yard line. Iowa ultimately turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert a fourth-and-2. The Hawkeyes would’ve been down by six had they scored.

Iowa and Michigan each added a touchdown in the last three minutes of the game.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines finished the game with 281 and 327 yards, respectively. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras went 21-of-31 for 246 yards and a touchdown.

Big picture

With the loss, Iowa drops to 3-2 overall and 1-1 this season. The Hawkeyes are now tied with Illinois, Purdue, and Minnesota in the Big Ten West standings.

Northwestern has yet to play its Week 5 game against Penn State. The Wildcats are currently the only unbeaten team in the Big Ten West.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will travel to Champaign for a meeting with Illinois at Memorial Stadium next Saturday. The Fighting Illini currently sit at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

Illinois will come into the game fresh off a blowout win over Wisconsin. The Illini beat the Badgers, 34-10, in Madison Saturday.

Illinois currently ranks fourth in the nation in total defense. Junior running back Chase Brown led the nation in rushing through the first four weeks of the season with 604 yards on 95 carries.

Kickoff of next week’s Iowa and Illinois game is slated for 6:30 p.m.