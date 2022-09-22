On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 4 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.

Iowa defense celebrates a fumble during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Iowa State had three turnovers.

Iowa @ Rutgers:

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (8-7): Iowa —The Hawkeyes are the most confusing team in CFB.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (10-5): Iowa — Iowa is bad, but Rutgers is badder.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (10-5): Iowa — Nico Ragaini’s family will be in attendance. Breakout game alert.

Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (10-5): Iowa — The Hawkeyes get it done in New Jersey.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (9-6): Iowa — The battle for special teams supremacy.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (10-5): Iowa — Still take the under, not matter how low.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (9-6): Iowa — These two great punters will get a lot of work.

Baylor @ Iowa State:

Hanson: Iowa State — Cyclones down the Bears.

Peterson: Baylor —A Bear could definitely eat a Cyclone, somehow.

Werner: Iowa State — Sam Knupp will like this one.

Goffin: Iowa State — Jack Trice Stadium is the difference

Merrick: Baylor — My mental health can’t handle a 4-0 Cyclones team.

Bohnenkamp: Iowa State — Still take the under, no matter how low.

Brummond: Baylor — Baylor’s offense will be slightly harder to stop than Iowa’s.

Florida @ Tennessee:

Hanson: Florida — Chris doesn’t know how to spell Tennessee.

Peterson: Tennessee — Sometimes, I forget the Vols are good at football.

Werner: Tennessee — Tenisee.

Goffin: Tennessee — Where I almost went to college.

Merrick: Tennessee— Hendon Hooker is a slept-on QB.

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee — Take the over on the number of times “Rocky Top” is played.

Brummond: Tennessee — Volunteers have only one win against Florida since 2005.

Duke @ Kansas:

Hanson: Kansas — DI dumpster fire game of the week brought to you by Home Depot.

Peterson: Kansas — Austin wouldn’t let me put the Elmo over fire meme here. Boo.

Werner: Duke — When’s March Madness?

Goffin: Kansas — Also where I almost went to college.

Merrick: Kansas — *Insert March Madness joke here*

Bohnenkamp: Kansas — It’s a football school now.

Brummond: Kansas — I’d watch this if it was a basketball game.

Arkansas @ Texas A&M:

Hanson: Arkansas — Hogs bring the liquor, not iced tea.

Peterson: Texas A&M — Green Aggs and ham.

Werner: Arkansas — Why would a pig want its razor back?

Goffin: Arkansas — No 12th man in Jerry’s World.

Merrick: Arkansas — TAMU doesn’t live up to the hype it gets during recruiting season.

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas — Hogs are for real.

Brummond: Arkansas — Hogs run wild against the Aggies.