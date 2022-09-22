On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 4 college football games
The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
September 22, 2022
Iowa @ Rutgers:
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (8-7): Iowa —The Hawkeyes are the most confusing team in CFB.
Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (10-5): Iowa — Iowa is bad, but Rutgers is badder.
Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (10-5): Iowa — Nico Ragaini’s family will be in attendance. Breakout game alert.
Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (10-5): Iowa — The Hawkeyes get it done in New Jersey.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (9-6): Iowa — The battle for special teams supremacy.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (10-5): Iowa — Still take the under, not matter how low.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (9-6): Iowa — These two great punters will get a lot of work.
Baylor @ Iowa State:
Hanson: Iowa State — Cyclones down the Bears.
Peterson: Baylor —A Bear could definitely eat a Cyclone, somehow.
Werner: Iowa State — Sam Knupp will like this one.
Goffin: Iowa State — Jack Trice Stadium is the difference
Merrick: Baylor — My mental health can’t handle a 4-0 Cyclones team.
Bohnenkamp: Iowa State — Still take the under, no matter how low.
Brummond: Baylor — Baylor’s offense will be slightly harder to stop than Iowa’s.
Florida @ Tennessee:
Hanson: Florida — Chris doesn’t know how to spell Tennessee.
Peterson: Tennessee — Sometimes, I forget the Vols are good at football.
Werner: Tennessee — Tenisee.
Goffin: Tennessee — Where I almost went to college.
Merrick: Tennessee— Hendon Hooker is a slept-on QB.
Bohnenkamp: Tennessee — Take the over on the number of times “Rocky Top” is played.
Brummond: Tennessee — Volunteers have only one win against Florida since 2005.
Duke @ Kansas:
Hanson: Kansas — DI dumpster fire game of the week brought to you by Home Depot.
Peterson: Kansas — Austin wouldn’t let me put the Elmo over fire meme here. Boo.
Werner: Duke — When’s March Madness?
Goffin: Kansas — Also where I almost went to college.
Merrick: Kansas — *Insert March Madness joke here*
Bohnenkamp: Kansas — It’s a football school now.
Brummond: Kansas — I’d watch this if it was a basketball game.
Arkansas @ Texas A&M:
Hanson: Arkansas — Hogs bring the liquor, not iced tea.
Peterson: Texas A&M — Green Aggs and ham.
Werner: Arkansas — Why would a pig want its razor back?
Goffin: Arkansas — No 12th man in Jerry’s World.
Merrick: Arkansas — TAMU doesn’t live up to the hype it gets during recruiting season.
Bohnenkamp: Arkansas — Hogs are for real.
Brummond: Arkansas — Hogs run wild against the Aggies.