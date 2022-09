The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s soccer team took on the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

With Iowa leading in the first half, 1-0, the Badgers cam back in the second half and won with a score of, 3-1.

The Hawkeyes will play Michigan State on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. in East Lansing, MI.