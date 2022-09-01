Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-South Dakota State game

The Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits are scheduled to kick off at 11:00 a.m. on FS1.

The Iowa football team will kick off its 2022 campaign this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will welcome the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to Iowa City at 11 a.m.

Iowa and South Dakota State finished the 2021 season 10-4 and 11-4, respectively. The Jackrabbits finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference Standings and the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West.

Below are this week’s game information and stories from the latest edition of Daily Iowan Pregame:

Matchup: South Dakota State (0-0 overall, 0-0 MVC) vs. Iowa (0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten West)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Scattered clouds with rain possible, high of 84

TV: FS1

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 121/XM Channel 196

Betting information: Line: IOWA -15.5 | O/U: 44.5

