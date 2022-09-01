One-on-one with Iowa quarterback Joe Labas

Iowa quarterback Joe Labas poses for a portrait during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice facility on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

The Daily Iowan: Every week we sort of do a fun little segment where we talk to somebody one-on-one and ask some non-football questions. So, my first question is this: everybody says the third-string quarterback is the most popular man on campus. Do you feel like the most popular guy on campus?

Joe Labas: No, I don’t. Not really. Yeah, no. I don’t really know, not really.

DI: People don’t recognize you in class like, ‘hey, that’s Joe Labas. He’s the third-stringer for the Hawkeyes?’

Labas: During class last year, I was the fourth-string quarterback. Nobody really knew me. That’s pretty much it. Nobody really knew me.

DI: Let’s say there’s an NCAA football video game coming out this year. What do you feel like your overall rating should be?

Labas: Oh, boy. I mean, as a third-string quarterback, hopefully it’s higher than like 68. Maybe higher than a 70?

DI: It’s all about how you feel, right? If you feel like a 99, you are a 99.

Labas: I would say I feel higher than a 70. You know how they are though.

DI: Let’s say, hypothetically, you’ve got a big date tonight. Where do you take that person to impress them? Is there a certain thing you do or restaurant you go to? What is it?

Labas: That’s a good question. I’d probably take them out to eat. Formosa is a good place. Just pick a spot. Pick a good spot to take and have a good time.

DI: Do you have a sad song you cry to in the shower? Something you turn up to maximum volume when you’re feeling sad?

Labas: I don’t want to give that information out.

DI: So, my last question for you is this: Do you have a favorite football moment, high school, college, whatever. Is there something you go back to like, ‘highlight of my career, right there.’

Labas: I think, so far, Penn State, for sure. Penn State was an unbelievable experience. I’ve never had that type of experience in my entire life. So, that was a lot of fun.

DI: Thanks, Joe.

Labas: Yeah, man.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.