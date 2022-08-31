Former Iowa football standouts earning NFL roster spots, practice squad opportunities

Thirty former Iowa players are currently slated to suit up for Week 1 of NFL action beginning Sept. 8.

Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Goodson (39) stiff-arms Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thirty former Hawkeye football players survived the NFL’s final round of player cuts on Tuesday to make Week 1 active rosters.

Many past Hawkeyes were obvious locks to make their team’s rosters. Stars like George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others, were in no danger of losing their roster spots this offseason.

There were a few underdog Hawkeyes, however, who managed to make opening day rosters after strong showings throughout the summer.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis made the New England Patriots roster for the third season in a row despite battling a slew of talented interior linemen for a spot on the team. The 2015 third-round pick has bounced around the league, logging time with five different franchises in seven years.

Perhaps the most unlikely Hawkeye on a current NFL roster is tight end/fullback Parker Hesse of the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Iowa defensive lineman converted to tight end after signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent two years on Tennessee’s practice squad before earning an opportunity with the Falcons this offseason.

Unfortunately, for every success story in pro football, there is another man cut. That’s the harsh reality of the NFL, and plenty of standout Hawkeyes were shown the door on Tuesday.

The Cardinals cut 2017 first-team All-American cornerback Josh Jackson. Arizona was his fourth stop throughout his NFL journey, as Jackson had previously spent time with the Packers, Giants, and Chiefs.

The Los Angeles Rams waived linebacker Jake Gervase after he won a Super Bowl with the franchise in February. Gervase has shuffled between the Rams’ active roster and practice squad since he signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft, so there is a solid chance he will return to L.A.

The Hawkeyes’ undrafted free agent rookies had similar bad luck on Tuesday afternoon. None of the Hawkeyes’ five UDFA rookies earned initial 53-man roster spots following preseason action.

Former All-Big Ten running back Tyler Goodson was somewhat of a surprise cut after he performed well in the Packers’ No. 3 running back battle.

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller projected Goodson to stick on after he recorded 107 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in the preseason, but he was ultimately let go in favor of incumbent Patrick Taylor.

Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak competed fiercely against incumbent Randy Bullock early in the Titans’ open competition but was injured early in June. He will stick onto Tennessee’s roster via the Physically Unable to Perform list for Week 1.

Zach VanValkenburg was unable to crack the Las Vegas Raiders’ opening day lineup, and cornerback Matt Hankins was let go by the Falcons before signing to their practice squad. New Orleans cut safety Jack Koerner and veteran defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson. Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was also axed by the Vikings but will likely find a practice squad opening later this week.

Smith-Marsette’s former teammate and fellow wideout Brandon Smith was released by the Dallas Cowboys. After Dallas brought in free agent James Washington and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, there simply weren’t enough spots in the wide receiver room for the 23-year-old Smith to remain on the 53-man roster.

However, the Cowboys retained Smith on their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The 6’2” project will continue to develop in Jerry World this season.

Many other Hawkeyes who failed to crack active rosters have signed onto practice squads since the cut deadline.

Running back Mekhi Sargent returned to Jacksonville, Jack Heflin shored up the Packers’ defensive line room, and veteran interior offensive lineman James Ferentz maintained a spot in the New England Patriots facility.

As injuries, illnesses, and COVID-19 affect players and rosters throughout the regular season and playoffs, it’s likely that more Hawkeye alumni will find themselves earning active roster spots and playing time, like Gervase in Super Bowl LVI.