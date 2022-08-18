Big Ten strikes media rights deal with CBS, FOX, and NBC

The seven-year agreement, worth upwards of $7 billion, will start July 1, 2023, and end following the 2029-30 athletic year.

Iowa tight end Luke Lachey runs the ball during a drill during Iowa football’s Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022.

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that has agreed to a seven-year media rights deal with CBS, FOX, and NBC worth more than $7 billion.

The new deal is set to take effect on July 1, 2023, and continue until the conclusion of the 2029-30 athletic year.

Per sources, the per-school revenue will increase over the first three years as two California institutions — USC and UCLA — are set to join the conference in 2024.

Once USC and UCLA join the conference, the Big Ten is projected to dish out $80 million-$100 million per year to each of its member school, per ESPN.

According to USA Today, the league distributed $54.3 million to most of its schools during the most recent fiscal year (2019-20) not altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

On football Saturdays, Fox will air games beginning at noon ET. CBS will begin showing Big Ten games in the mid-afternoon window in 2024 after its deal with the SEC expires following the 2023 season. NBC will carry Big Ten games in prime time, branded as “Big Ten Saturday night.” Some Big Ten games will be shown on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Fox will show between 24-32 football games per season during the agreement, while NBC will carry 14-16 games on its traditional network and eight games per year on Peacock. Beginning in 2024, CBS will carry 14-15 Big Ten games per season.

The Big Ten Network will air up to 50 football games per year after the California schools join the conference and will continue to carry most of the league’s men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sport coverage.