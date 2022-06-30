USC, UCLA to join Big Ten in 2024

The two California schools will leave the Pac-12 to become the Big Ten’s 15th and 16th institutions.

Michigan offensive lineman Mica Gelb holds up a “B1G” sign after the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.

Per multiple reports, USC and UCLA have both been accepted into the Big Ten and will begin playing in the conference in 2024.

Both schools, which had been longtime members of the Pac-12, were unanimously approved to join the Big Ten Thursday night.

The Big Ten’s 16 teams – after USC and UCLA join – will soon match that of the expanding SEC. Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.

“Ultimately, the Big Ten is the best home for USC and Trojan athletics as we move into the new world of collegiate sports,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a release. “We are excited that our values align with the league’s member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide.”

“After careful consideration and thoughtful deliberation, UCLA has decided to leave the Pac-12 Conference and join the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024–25 season,” said UCLA chancellor Gene D. Block and AD Martin Jarmond in a combined statement. “… Each school faces its own unique challenges and circumstances, and we believe this is the best move for UCLA at this time. For us, this move offers greater certainty in rapidly changing times and ensures that we remain a leader in college athletics for generations to come. As the oldest NCAA Division I athletic conference in the United States and with a footprint that will now extend from the Pacific to the Atlantic, Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents.”

It is unclear if any of the two schools’ sports teams will continue to compete in the Pac-12 after the institutions join the Big Ten.