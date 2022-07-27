Photos: 2022 Big Ten Media Days – day two

The Big Ten Conference hosted its 50th annual Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday. Players and coaches from Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State answered questions for reporters on the second day.

Notably, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm mentioned former Iowa wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. as guys that could fill holes in the offense for the Boilermakers this season.

“We added Tyrone Tracy as well, who’s going to play at receiver and in the backfield for us, who’s from Indianapolis, so he knows a lot of the guys on our team,” Brohm said. “I think he’ll step up.”

The Big Ten kicks off the season with Nebraska and Northwestern meeting in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 27.