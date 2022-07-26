Photos: 2022 Big Ten Media Days – day one

The Big Ten Conference hosted its 50th annual Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday. Players and coaches from Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, and Michigan answered questions for reporters on the first day.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren spoke before the teams and fielded questions about travel issues for the 2024 additions of UCLA and USC to the conference.

“I always think of the opportunities, not the issues or the problems,” Warren said. “What are the opportunities, now that we’re across four time zones, now that we do have schools, in 2024, from New York, New Jersey to Los Angeles? What are the different cultural elements in each one of those environments?”

Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State are set to field questions for Day Two tomorrow.