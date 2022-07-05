Iowa City Police investigate reported shots fired, one man injured on July 2

Iowa City Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Saturday July 2, at 8:34 p.m. The reported incident happened at Shamrock Place, a small suburban cul-de-sac in Iowa City.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

One adult man reportedly suffered from non-fatal wounds as a result of the shots, and was taken to a nearby area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.

Iowa City police released a statement this afternoon that the incident is still under investigation, and no suspects or persons of interest have been publicly named in connection to this incident.

Iowa City police also said in the statement that they do not believe there is a threat to public safety in relation.