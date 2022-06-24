Photos: Abortion-rights protest in Iowa City after overturning of Roe v. Wade

Around 350 people gathered on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest on Friday, protesting against the United States Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a federal right, leaving it up to the states.

Several people spoke at the Pentacrest, with one being Francine Thompson, executive director of the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City.

“With the Supreme Court’s cruel and dangerous actions today, millions of people will be stripped of their bodily autonomy and robbed of their right to determine when, if and how many children to have,” Thompson said.

After gathering at the Pentacrest and listening to speakers, the crowd marched through downtown Iowa City before finishing back at the Pentacrest.

The protest began at 6 p.m. and finished two hours later at 8 p.m.