Photos: men’s golf 2022 Hawkeye Invitational

The Kansas men’s golf team earned first place during the two-day 2022 Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Saturday and Sunday. Kansas scored 852 across three rounds, with 286 in round 3.

Kansas’ Harry Hillier took home first place with a score of 208. Hillier led the weekend with a 3.84 average on Par 4s.

Iowa’s Garrett Tighe came in second place with a total score of 209 including a career-best 65 in round 2.

The Hawkeyes travel to Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana, to compete in the Big Ten Championships on April 29.