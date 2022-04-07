Iowa women’s tennis to travel to Maryland for conference matchup

Iowa is currently on a 12-match losing streak, while Maryland has won 10 straight at home.

Iowa’s women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid speaks to her team before a women’s tennis meet between Iowa and Illinois inside the Hawkeyes Tennis & Recreation Complex on Friday, April 1, 2022. The Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-2. (Braden Ernst/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa women’s tennis will travel to College Park, Maryland, on Friday to face the 13-4 Terrapins. The dual will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Maryland has yet to lose at home this season, boasting a perfect 10-0 record inside the Tennis Center at College Park. The Terrapins have, however, dropped three of their last four duals.

Iowa enters the contest riding a 12-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes started the year 4-1. Their overall and Big Ten Conference records are now 4-13 and 0-6, respectively.

The Hawkeyes have failed to earn the doubles point in 11 of their last 12 matches. The Hawkeyes have dropped the doubles point in 10 consecutive duals.

Iowa is 15-28 and 3-12 in singles and doubles, respectively. The Hawkeyes are 1-6 in road duals this year.

Iowa hasn’t lost more than 13 matches in a year since Schmid’s first season as head coach of the Hawkeyes in 2017-18.

Schmid has changed her lineup throughout the season in both singles and doubles. Freshman Marisa Schmidt has played in the No. 1 spot in singles for much of the season. With her fellow freshman Barbora Pokoran playing out of the No. 2 slot.

With six players on her roster, Schmid has manufactured nine different doubles pairs.

The Hawkeyes have just five duals left on their 2021-22 schedule. Iowa will play the Big Ten Tournament on April 27-May 1.