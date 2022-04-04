Iowa women’s golf to wrap up regular season at Maryb. S Kauth Invite

The Hawkeyes will face eight other teams this week at San Antonio Country Club — four of which are in the Golfstat top 100 rankings.

The Iowa women’s golf team will head down to San Antonio to close out the regular season at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Freshman Paula Miranda, juniors Jacque Galloway and Lea Zeitler, and seniors Dana Lerner and Manuela Lizarazu will represent the Hawkeyes in the nine-team field at the San Antonio Country Club. Junior Morgan Goldstein will participate as an individual during the two-day, three-round tournament.

Iowa will compete against Incarnate Word, No. 89 Middle Tennessee State, Oral Roberts, No. 73 Sam Houston State, No. 42 SMU, Texas State, UNLV, and No. 84 UTSA.

The Hawkeyes are coming off their second-best single-round team score in team history — a 4-under-par 284 — in the final round of last week’s Chattanooga Classic. On that day, Zeitler and Galloway each shot 2-under-par rounds of 70, season bests for both players. Galloway’s final two rounds of 72 and 70 were back-to-back season bests.

Galloway said an improved mindset on tee shots is a large reason for her recent improved play.

“This last tournament, I made a lot of changes to my outlook off the tee because I was really struggling off the tee,” Galloway told The Daily Iowan Monday. “I literally just made a mentality change. I just decided not to be afraid of hitting it left. And then, you know how golf is, you stop hitting it left when you’re not afraid of it.”

Galloway noted that precision is still going to be a premium off the tee, even though the San Antonio Country Club is a lot more open than many courses the Hawkeyes have competed on this spring.

“It’s a lot different than the courses that we’ve been playing,” Galloway said. “Instead of in the middle of a residential area, it’s, like, open, there are trees, like you can get away with some not great shots. Other courses that we’ve played, you’re in somebody’s backyard out of bounds. It’s really nice. Just a little bit more freedom.

“Just because it’s open doesn’t mean you can get really lax on like your start lines,” Galloway added. “Picking little targets and making sure you just start the ball on line. A couple of the drives you hit over trees or you can’t see the landing areas. So, just like tricks with it and not second-guessing.”

The Maryb S. Kauth Invitational is the Hawkeyes’ final regular season event of the spring and their last opportunity to compete before the conference championships kick off postseason play.

The Hawkeyes will compete in the 2022 Big Ten Championships from April 22-24 at Fox Chapel Golf Course in Pittsburgh.