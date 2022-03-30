Iowa women’s golf finishes 13th at Chattanooga Classic

The Hawkeyes were 13th out of 20 teams in Tennessee this week.

The Iowa women’s golf team used a final-round team score of 284 to finish 13th at the Chattanooga Classic in Tennessee at the Council Fire Golf Club. Iowa’s 284 score is the second-lowest in team history.

Freshman Paula Miranda and juniors Jacque Galloway and Lea Zeitler all carded under-par totals on day three.

After a team-leading even-par round of 72 on the second day of the tournament Monday, Galloway fired five birdies in the final round. She was bogey-free over her final 11 holes of the tournament and made three birdies in that stretch to close in 2-under-par 70.

Galloway paced the Hawkeyes individually with a 20th-place finish — her best showing of the season. She shot a 5-over-par total of 221 over three rounds. Galloway’s final two rounds were her lowest of the 2022 season.

Miranda bested Galloway by a single shot in the final round on Tuesday, carding a 3-under-par 69. She played her second nine in even-par, tallying a birdie and a bogey to finish out the tournament.

Miranda’s score was one of eight total rounds in the 60s on the event’s final day and her third sub-70 round this season. The Hawkeyes’ No. 1 player climbed 23 spots individually during round three to finish tied for 31st.

“Coach [Allison] Howarth and I are very happy with our team today,” Iowa head coach Megan Menzel said in a release following Tuesday’s final round. “It was a great team effort to stay focused and hungry after a tough start to the event. Jacque has brought great energy to our lineup and she is playing some solid golf and it was great to have Lea and Paula under par. We are looking to carry this momentum into our next event in San Antonio.”

Zeitler played her best round of the season on the final day, finishing with a 2-under-par 70. She poured in four birdies on the front nine and one more on her final hole. Zeitler finished in a tie for 76th with a three-round total of 20-over-par 236. The final round marked the second time Zeitler has accomplished a sub-75 round this year.

Big picture

The Chattanooga Classic was Iowa’s fourth event of the spring season. The Hawkeyes have one tournament remaining before the postseason begins at the Big Ten Championships from April 22-24 at Fox Chapel Golf Course in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will tee it up at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational April 5-6 at the San Antonio Country Club.