Photos: Iowa women’s tennis vs. Illinois

Illinois defeated Iowa women’s tennis at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center on Friday. The Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-2.

To start, Illinois defeated Iowa 2-0 in doubles matches. Illinois’ Kate Duong, Megan Heuser, Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah contributed to the early doubles push.

In single matches, Illinois continued to push the pace with Kate Duong and Kasia Heuser defeating their opponents 2-1.

Iowa’s Barbora Pakora and Samantha Mannix picked up the two Hawkeye points.

Iowa remains in Iowa City on Sunday to take on Northwestern.