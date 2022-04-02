Photos: Iowa women’s tennis vs. Illinois

Braden Ernst, Photojournalist
April 2, 2022

Illinois defeated Iowa women’s tennis at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center on Friday. The Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-2.

To start, Illinois defeated Iowa 2-0 in doubles matches. Illinois’ Kate Duong, Megan Heuser, Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah contributed to the early doubles push.

In single matches, Illinois continued to push the pace with Kate Duong and Kasia Heuser defeating their opponents 2-1.

Iowa’s Barbora Pakora and Samantha Mannix picked up the two Hawkeye points.

Iowa remains in Iowa City on Sunday to take on Northwestern.

001_0401_WomensTennis_BE001
Gallery|17 Photos
Braden Ernst
Illinois women’s tennis head coach Evan Clark speaks to his team during a women’s tennis meet between Iowa and Illinois at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex on Friday, April 1, 2022. The Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-2.
