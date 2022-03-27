Editorial | A letter to myself: Reflecting two years of COVID-19

The Daily Iowan Opinions section reflects on the challenges and lessons they’ve encountered two years into the pandemic.

Students walk on the Pentacrest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The university will be suspending classes until at least April 3, 2020 and will be moving instruction online amidst concerns around coronavirus.

No one knew that when COVID-19 swept across the world, life would never be the same. We thought there would be an “end.” We thought life would go back to “normal.” Two years later, we never expected that we would still be living through the pandemic.

For University of Iowa students, our experiences have been unique. Some of us are seniors who only got to have only a full year of the “normal” college experience. Others of us are underclassmen are yet to live that experience.

As we hit the 2-year mark of COVID-19, The Daily Iowan Opinions section reflects on the lessons, experiences, and hardships we have faced through the pandemic.

Hey. Hey you.

Yeah, you with the thought of not wearing a mask today.

I know it seems easier. Insisting on what benefits your health puts another target on your back with a nonremovable “other” label on this campus. People can roll their eyes or complain at your requests. Keep advocating for your safety on campus.

You aren’t a burden. Your conditions aren’t your fault. You have a right to safe learning environments too.

While everyone else goes back to their version of normal, don’t allow yourself to fall into wishful thinking and copy their actions. COVID-19 is still dangerous to you.

Wear your mask, keep your distance, and graduate. Find a college that does better to protect students like you. Find a university community who cares.

On June 8, you’ll have hit four years of remission. Then, one year until tumor free. Inshallah. Stay healthy for this celebration. You’ve almost made it.

That’s why you wear your mask. It’s okay to feel alienated, disgruntled, or even scared. Don’t let those feelings encourage harmful decisions.

You matter.

Sincerely,

Yasmina Sahir, Opinions Columnist

You never knew that there’s probably not going to be an end to the pandemic and the experiences that’s to come during your college career.

You thought 2020 was going to be the hardest, but you didn’t know 2021 was going to put you through some of your toughest challenges. The pandemic isn’t over, but we’ve made progress. Yes, there have been tears. But there’s vaccines. There’s booster shots. There’s hope.

But you ended up in a better place that you had no idea you needed to be in. You have gotten amazing opportunities, found new connections with friends, and rediscovered yourself in a way you hadn’t before.

Keep looking ahead, you’ve got this.

Sincerely,

Hannah Pinski, Opinions and Amplify Editor

My senior year of high school ended abruptly because of COVID-19. Just two short years later, the end of the omnipresent virus seems within reach.

As I near my sophomore year of college, I hope the second half of my higher education journey is different.

I want to see my classmates’ faces. I don’t want to get a COVID-19 test every time I have a sore throat. I want to sit in a lecture and not worry about getting sick. I want to see my parents on the weekends without fear of possibly infecting them.

My desires are not unique, and I imagine every other student wants this experience.

But in Iowa, the end of COVID-19 seems impossible. If our leaders choose to follow their own agenda and not follow the guidance of scientists, it’s hard to imagine the virus ever leaving. As much as I want to move beyond COVID-19, we all need to be smart about the actions and decisions we make now, because they will affect our future.

I want to end my college experience differently than how it started. But that’s only possible if everyone does their part.

Sincerely,

Sophia Meador, Opinions Columnist

When the end of your junior year of high school moves online, you think it will be for two weeks. It will turn into two years. Unfortunately, you will miss out on the traditional exciting moments of your life, like high school graduation, and taking your first steps on campus as a freshman at the university you have always wanted to go to as a kid growing up in Iowa City.

The pandemic will make you realize that you don’t need life to be a certain way to enjoy it. You’ll still get to enjoy things like getting your first story published and working as a columnist for the **Daily Iowan**. No matter how bad life or the world gets, there will always be good somewhere in your life, you just have to find it.

Cordially,

Luke Krchak, Opinions Columnist

Two years ago, you couldn’t have imagined coming home from studying abroad because of a pandemic. A year later, you wouldn’t have imagined people would refuse, not only masks, but the very thing we begged for to return back to “normal”: vaccines.

When vaccines do come out you would not have imagined the pandemic would extend far beyond them. Clearly, the past two years have taught us there are a lot of things in the world we cannot control, but you and the world will find a way to grow through it.

Sincerely,

Yassie Buchanan, Opinions Columnist

Just a heads up, you’re going to be go so fast through life. You’re going to forget most of this upcoming year. The summer will be a blur, and then suddenly, you’re back on campus.

Your apartment is going to be your safe haven, but you’re going to be spending most of your time in classes. You heard me, in-person classes! Despite the masks, it’ll be fun. Instead of seeing everyone’s smiling faces, you’ll compliment their masks, which is just as good.

This will be your new “normal” and not going to lie, it’s okay. You find your way at some point after stumbling. Sadly, I cannot give you the time and effort you deserve, busy with graduating. But I believe in you. You’re a survivor.

Soon, instead of surviving, you’ll be living.

Sincerely,

Signe Nettum, Opinions Contributor

Honestly, what this year taught me was that the more things seemed to change the more they stay the same. COVID-19 showed that it was going to be with us for a long time, if not indefinitely. Political tensions got worse than they were before, and overall, it was an insanely stressful year that it feels like both went by too quickly yet was seemingly never ending. But keep hanging on, you’ve got this.

Sincerely,

Peter Anders, Opinions Contributor

You know how the saying goes, don’t you?

“You’re never alone,” they say, and you can completely attest to that.

After all, if that were not the case, you know you wouldn’t be where you are today.

You wouldn’t be in your two-bedroom apartment, waking up every day with excitement for what adventures may come. You wouldn’t have the burning resolve to succeed that you have right now. You wouldn’t be in the best state you’ve ever been in since COVID-19 began.

You know some battles are just better fought together, so you’ve been fighting by everyone’s this whole time.

Thank goodness we’re never alone, right?

Sincerely,

Kyle Tristan Ortega, Opinions Columnist

