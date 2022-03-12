Iowa men’s basketball team to play Purdue in Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday

The Boilermakers defeated the Michigan State Spartans in the semifinals to advance.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a layup during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Indiana in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 80-77. Murray led the team in scoring with 32 points, going 11-17 from the field. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team will play Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

Iowa advanced after beating Indiana, 80-77, in the semifinals thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Jordan Bohannon with 1.1 seconds remaining. Purdue beat Michigan State, 75-70, in the second Big Ten semifinal game. The third-seeded Boilermakers went 2-0 against the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes during the regular season. A fourth win in four days would provide Iowa with its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2006, which is also the last time the Hawkeyes appeared in the game.

The Big Ten Tournament Championship Game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday. The game will air on CBS.