Iowa men’s basketball team to play Purdue in Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday
The Boilermakers defeated the Michigan State Spartans in the semifinals to advance.
March 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team will play Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.
Iowa advanced after beating Indiana, 80-77, in the semifinals thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Jordan Bohannon with 1.1 seconds remaining. Purdue beat Michigan State, 75-70, in the second Big Ten semifinal game. The third-seeded Boilermakers went 2-0 against the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes during the regular season. A fourth win in four days would provide Iowa with its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2006, which is also the last time the Hawkeyes appeared in the game.
The Big Ten Tournament Championship Game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday. The game will air on CBS.