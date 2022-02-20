Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling at No. 10 Nebraska

The No. 2 Iowa wrestlers faced the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Bob Devany Center in Lincoln, NE on Sunday for their final regular season dual. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 20-15.

The Hawkeyes took an early lead and hung on until Nebraska bounced back with three consecutive wins at 174, 184, and 197.

Iowa’s No. 3 133-pound Austin DeSanto defeated Nebraska’s Alex Thomsen by technical fall, rounding out his 10th technical fall of the season and 37th in his career.

Iowa’s No. 4 Cassioppi cemented a Hawkeye victory with a 3-0 win at 285, marking his eighth straight win.

The Hawkeyes will return to Lincoln for the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships March 5-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.