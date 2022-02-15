No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball loses home game to Maryland, 81-69

The Hawkeyes are now 0-4 against ranked opponents in 2021-22.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her team during a timeout at a basketball game between No. 22 Iowa and No. 13 Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The Terrapins beat the Hawkeyes 81-69.

No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball fell to No. 13 Maryland, 81-69, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday night.

Sophomore guard Caitlin Clark finished the game with 19 points. The 6-footer shot 7-of-25 from the floor and 3-of-13 from 3-point territory.

Clark also struggled to take care of the ball Monday, committing a whopping 10 turnovers.

“Yeah, I thought I was gonna get going during the third quarter,” Clark said postgame. “I made a few in a row. Then, obviously in the fourth quarter, I kinda struggled again. It just didn’t really feel like I had much consistency all night in a lot of areas, and that’s my own fault and I have to own up to that.”

Maryland forward Angel Reese dominated the Hawkeyes down low all night long. Reese finished Monday’s contest with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor. The 6-foot-3 forward also registered 13 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

Iowa couldn’t clean the glass against Maryland, either. The Hawkeyes were outrebounded by the Terrapins, 47-31.

Big Picture

Iowa now has 16-7 overall and 10-4 Big Ten Conference records.

The Hawkeyes’ entered Monday’s game in a three-way tie for third place in the league standings. Iowa dropped to fourth place following its loss to Maryland.

Iowa has yet to beat a ranked opponent this season. The Hawkeyes have just three ranked foes left on their schedule.

Marshall makes difference on defense

Iowa sophomore Gabbie Marshall made an impact on the defensive end of the floor Monday, racking up a game-high four steals. Marshall has missed two of the Hawkeyes’ last four contests with a shoulder injury.

Despite Marshall’s solid defensive outing, Iowa still surrendered 81 points. The Hawkeyes rank 291st in the country in scoring defense. There are only 348 NCAA Division I teams.

Up Next

With the Big Ten Tournament less than three weeks away, just four games remain on the Hawkeyes’ schedule. Iowa’s next opponent is Indiana.

The Hawkeyes will play the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Iowa will then play Indiana again on Feb. 21 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hoosiers are 10-2 in Big Ten play this season. Indiana is currently situated in second in the league standings, trailing Michigan by just one game.

The Hoosiers’ leading scorer is senior guard Grace Berger, who averages 16 points per game.

Sunday’s action between Iowa and Indiana will stream live on BTN+.