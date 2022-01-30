Iowa+City+woman+arrested+for+attempted+murder+and+robbery

An Iowa City woman has been charged with attempted murder and robbery in the first degree by the Washington police. The victim says that he’d been “set up”.

An Iowa City woman and Columbus Junction teenager are facing charges of attempted murder and robbery in the first degree after allegedly shooting a man in Washington, Iowa.

Mya Wright, 19, of Iowa City, and Jaden Miller, 17, from Columbus Junction were both arrested by Washington police on Jan. 27.

Washington police report that Miller and Wright arranged to meet a Coralville man in a drug transaction, but Miller and Wright had planned to meet with him for the purpose of robbing him, a criminal complaint said.

On Jan. 7 at 8:09 p.m., Washington police responded to a report of a shooting on the 600 block of West Adams Street in Washington. The alleged victim told the responding officers that he had been “set-up by Mya” and identified the shooter as Miller, Wright’s boyfriend.

Attempted murder and first-degree robbery are both class B felonies, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Miller’s and Wright’s bond has been set for $500,000 each and their preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Feb. 7.