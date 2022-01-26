Johnson County Democrats going virtual for 2022 caucus

Johnson County’s Democrats are the latest county party to announce the party organizing meeting will be held online.

Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america flag

Johnson County Democrats will hold the midterm caucuses virtually because of the spread of the coronavirus in the county.

“We believe that our caucuses should be open to all Democrats, including those in high-risk populations,” Johnson County Democrats wrote on their website. “We can achieve that goal this year by moving our caucuses online.”

The Johnson County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee voted on Jan. 22 to move the process online.

Attendants will need to preregister to attend the caucus and gain access to the Zoom. Voters must be registered Democrats who will be 18 by Nov. 8, 2022, to participate.

Johnson County Democrats are not the only county party to move their caucuses online. According to The Des Moines Register, Dallas County and Woodbury County also plan to take their caucuses virtually.

Unlike the presidential year caucuses, off-year caucuses generally draw much smaller crowds and serve as party organizing functions where members elect leadership and decide on platforms.

Even before the pandemic, Iowa Democrats were looking for ways to increase virtual participation in their caucuses. The state party presented a plan for a virtual option for its 2020 caucus to the national party in 2019, but the Democratic National Committee turned it down.