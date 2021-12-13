Iowa City leader to run for Iowa House

Tony Currin has announced his campaign for Iowa House District 89.

Iowa City community leader Tony Currin announced on Monday that he will be running for Iowa House as a Democrat to replace Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, in District 89.

According to a press release, Currin is known in Iowa City as a local labor and human rights activist. If elected, he said he hopes to address education, environment, and workers rights in the state.

Currin announced that he will be launching his campaign on Dec. 15 in a kickoff event in Iowa City where he hopes community members can learn more about his background, experience, and vision.

In addition to Currin, two other Democrats have announced that they are running for House District 89 — UI student Dylan Harvey, and Elinor Levin, another Iowa City local.

The Iowa City resident has spent time volunteering with the University of Iowa’s Women’s Resource and Action Center, as well as working with various Democratic campaigns including the Obama Campaign in 2008.

“The drastic times we live in call for action,”Currin said in his press release. “The Republican Party is out of control in this state, and Democrats need a voice in the statehouse that can cut through lies and hate with truth, pride, and common sense for Iowa’s future.”